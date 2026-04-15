Patagonia appoints director of marketing and impact for EMEA

California-based outdoor apparel brand Patagonia has named Amanda Calder-Mclaren as its new senior director of marketing and impact for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) to boost how the brand communicates its values and environmental and social impact work across the region.

In the newly created role, Calder-Mclaren will bring together Patagonia’s marketing and impact work, “uniting storytelling and action” by working closely with global leadership, EMEA teams and local communities.

Nina Hajikhanian, general manager for EMEA at Patagonia, said in a statement: “This role will bring greater focus to how Patagonia builds its brand and drives impact as a responsible business in EMEA, recognising that the two are inseparable.

“Amanda brings the experience and vision to lead this work across the region. She is a storyteller driven by purpose, with nearly two decades of experience in the outdoor and apparel industry, and a leadership approach rooted in community. We’re excited to welcome her to the team and to have her help guide this next chapter across the region.”

Calder-Mclaren, who will be based at Patagonia’s European headquarters in Amsterdam, has worked across several sports and outdoor brands, including Adidas Terrex, Technogym, Wahoo and The North Face, where she served as senior brand marketing director EMEA, leading major brand campaigns alongside programmes designed to broaden access to the outdoors. She also served as chief marketing officer at Montirex, before most recently holding the role of global vice president of brand communications at Hugo Boss.

Commenting on her new role, Calder‑Mclaren added: “Patagonia stands apart because it proves that profit and responsibility can work in harmony. It’s not anti-growth but anti-greed - and that ethos is what I respect so deeply.

“The outdoors has shaped my life, from time spent in the mountains to the sense of connection it creates. I’m proud to join Patagonia as a custodian of the brand and to help carry that spirit forward across EMEA.”