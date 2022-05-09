Patagonia names Tyler LaMotte as marketing director, EMEA

California-based outdoor apparel manufacturer Patagonia has appointed Tyler LaMotte as marketing director, EMEA.

LaMotte, described as a “purpose-driven brand builder with over 20 years’ experience in the outdoor industry,” by Patagonia, previously worked at the company as the global business unit director for snowsports, performance baselayer, trail running and accessories. He has also held senior marketing positions at companies including Adidas, Keen, Salomon and Apple.

In his new role, LaMotte will oversee the brand’s marketing strategy, throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and be responsible for building communities through outdoor sports and environmental activism.

Matthijs Visch, general manager, EMEA, Patagonia, said in a statement: “Tyler has a proven track record of delivering transformational business initiatives for globally influential brands. He is a committed advocate for environmental causes and a lifelong outdoor enthusiast, grounded in collaboration, inclusivity, authenticity, and responsibility.

“Tyler’s exceptional talents and his embodiment of the Patagonia spirit clearly demonstrate that he is the right person to bring to life our purpose: We’re in business to save our home planet.”

Commenting on his appointment, LaMotte added: “I am beyond excited to be joining the Patagonia EMEA team and to be returning to the brand, in this capacity, at such a critical time for the planet. I am looking forward to collaborating with the talented EMEA team to elevate the Patagonia brand and mission, across the region and beyond.”

LaMotte will work from Patagonia’s EMEA headquarters in Amsterdam.