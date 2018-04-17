Patrick Guido appointed Lululemon’s new CFO

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has appointed of Patrick (PJ) Guido as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 30, 2018. The company said, Guido will report to Lululemon's Chief Operating Officer, Stuart Haselden.

"With an impressive track record at major retail and consumer companies, PJ has deep experience guiding businesses during periods of substantial economic expansion," said Haselden in a media release.

Guido has over 15 years of experience leading the finance functions of Fortune 500 retail organizations, including VF Corporation. Most recently, during his seven-year tenure at VF Corporation, he served as treasurer and vice president of corporate development, managing capital allocation strategies, mitigating global financial risk, and executing on multiple strategic initiatives for the company. Previously, he served in roles of increasing responsibilities at The Home Depot, Inc. and Saks Incorporated.

"I'm excited to join a brand with such a loyal following and so many untapped opportunities ahead. I look forward to supporting Stuart and the team in delivering on the company's strategic goals and realizing the full global potential of Lululemon," Guido added.

As CFO, Lululemon added, Guido will assume responsibility for the accounting, financial planning & analysis, tax, international finance, investor relations, and treasury functions.

Picture:Lululemon website