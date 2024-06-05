Patrick McDowell named Ecovative global design ambassador

British fashion designer Patrick McDowell, renowned for their avant-garde sustainable and circular fashion creations, has been named the inaugural global design ambassador for Ecovative’s innovative Forager mycelium materials.

In a statement, Ecovative said they will work with McDowell to “push the boundaries of traditional design by creating never-before-seen looks with cutting-edge mycelium materials,” as it looks to reimagine the possibilities for leather-like applications in fashion.

Ecovative's Forager materials are grown from mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms, and provide an alternative to traditional leather and plastic fashion materials. Forager’s leather-like materials are biodegradable and require significantly less land and natural resources to produce.

Patrick McDowell x Ecovative ‘Benoit’ blazer Credits: Patrick McDowell / Ecovative

Commenting on his new role, McDowell said: “Ecovative is a company that I believe in, and think is integral to moving the needle on material innovation.

“Reimagining the fashion system has been integral to Patrick McDowell since its inception, and working with material innovation is incredibly exciting and needed to drive long-term positive change in the fashion industry in a way that is kinder to the planet.”

To celebrate the collaboration with Ecovative, McDowell debuted the ‘Benoit’ blazer, crafted from Forager mycelium textiles at London Craft Week. The design can be viewed on display at The Planet-Saving Innovations exhibition until September 30 at Fabrica X in London.