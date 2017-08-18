Patrick Pruniaux is the new CEO of Ulysse Nardin

Kering has appointed Patrick Pruniaux as the new CEO of Swiss watchmaking house Ulysse Nardin, effective August 28, 2017. The company said, he will report to Albert Bensoussan, CEO of Kering Luxury – watches and jewellery division. Pruniaux replaces Patrik P. Hoffmann who the company said, has quit his role for personal reasons.

Commenting on Pruniaux’s appointment as the new CEO of Ulysse Nardin, Bensoussan, said in a statement: “I am delighted to see a talented individual such as Patrick Pruniaux join Ulysse Nardin, which once again illustrates the attractiveness of the Kering Group. His in-depth knowledge of the watchmaking sector, from product innovation to customer relations, and distribution, will be an important asset in the ongoing drive to develop this watchmaking house.”

In a statement, Kering said, Pruniaux brings many years of experience in the watchmaking industry, both at TAG Heuer, where he held various positions over a nine-year period, and at Apple, where he was involved in the launch of the Apple watch. As CEO of Ulysse Nardin, his mission will be to accelerate the international expansion of the Swiss luxury watchmaking brand, thanks to his innovative thinking and outstanding expertise, it added.

Pruniaux began his career in the Diageo group in 1997 in the United Kingdom and the United States, before moving to the LVMH group’s Wines & Spirits division in Miami. He was appointed international export director at TAG Heuer in 2005, and took on responsibility for EMEIA sales in 2009. He became TAG Heuer’s vice president of global sales & retail in 2010, and a member of the brand’s executive committee.

He joined Apple’s special projects team in 2014, located in Cupertino, to help with the launch of the Apple watch. From 2015, he was Apple’s country manager for the UK and Ireland and a member of Apple’s EMEA executive committee.

Picture:Kering communications department