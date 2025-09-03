Patrizio Bertelli confirms Lorenzo Bertelli as future CEO

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar on August 27, Patrizio Bertelli, chairman of Prada Group, confirmed that his son Lorenzo will take the reins of the family business. Since 2024, Lorenzo Bertelli has held the role of chief marketing officer and head of corporate social responsibility at Prada Group. He is responsible for both the group's marketing and communication strategy and the company's overall approach to sustainability.

Currently, the company's CEO is Andrea Guerra. However, in the future, his role will be taken over by Lorenzo Bertelli. When asked about the "difficulties of the third phase, that of generational handover", Patrizio Bertelli responded that the transition has been mapped out. "Yes, let's say that with Lorenzo we have defined it. He will eventually assume the role of chief executive officer. In the current phase, with Andrea Guerra as group CEO and Raf Simons as co-creative director of the Prada brand, we have given a very strong signal to the stock market, to investors and to the group," Bertelli told Harper's Bazaar. He added that "it is important to have started the handover process, now it's a matter of supporting it as best we can".

Lorenzo Bertelli to take over as Prada Group CEO

Lorenzo Bertelli was elected executive director by the shareholders' meeting of Prada Group on April 10, 2024. In 2019, he was appointed group marketing director and, in 2020, head of corporate social responsibility.

The executive, son of Patrizio Bertelli and Miuccia Prada Bianchi, executive director and co-creative director with Raf Simons of Prada, joined the company in 2017 as head of digital communication. He graduated in Philosophy from the San Raffaele University of Milan in 2008. Bertelli is a director of Prada Holding spa, a major shareholder of the company, as well as other companies controlled by the company. He is a member of the nominations committee and the sustainability committee.

Prada group results

Prada Group closed the first half with net revenues of 2.27 billion pounds, up 9 percent compared to the same period last year. Retail sales were 2.03 billion pounds, up 10 percent year-on-year, recording growth in all geographical areas. For the Prada brand, retail sales were down 2 percent year-on-year. Miu Miu posted retail sales up 49 percent year-on-year.

Adjusted EBITDA was 513.29 million pounds, up 8 percent compared to the first half of 2024, corresponding to a margin of 22.6 percent, in line with the previous year. The net financial position was positive at 291.97 million pounds, after the payment of 325.98 million pounds in dividends and 243.85 million pounds in investments. Net profit for the half year amounted to 320.11 million pounds.

The clothing, leather goods, footwear and jewellery collections, designed, produced and distributed by the group, are available in over 70 countries through a network of 620 directly operated stores (as of June 30, 2025), the direct e-commerce channel, selected e-tailers and department stores worldwide. The group, which also operates in the eyewear and beauty sectors through licensing agreements, has 25 factories and 15,529 employees worldwide.

Patrizio Bertelli Credits: Brigitte Lacombe courtesy of Prada Group