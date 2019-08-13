Paul Finucane to leave Harvey Nichols

Paul Finucane, group stores and trading director at Harvey Nichols is leaving the company at the end of August to pursue new career opportunities after 15 years with the business.

On Finucane’s departure from the company, Harvey Nichols spokesperson said in a statement: “We would like to thank Paul for his significant contribution to the business and his passion for Harvey Nichols as a brand ambassador.”

The company said, Finucane joined Harvey Nichols in 2004 as general manager of its flagship Knightsbridge store, before being promoted to the management board in 2009.

For the year to March 30, 2019, the company reported revenue increase of 9 percent to 229 million pounds, while pre-tax profits rose from 1.1 million pounds to 2.7 million pounds.

Picture credit:FashionUnited