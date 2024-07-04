Paul Fredrick appoints Erica Lee as chief executive officer

Menswear brand Paul Fredrick has announced the appointment of Erica Lee as its new chief executive officer.

Before joining Paul Fredrick, the company said, Lee was most recently with FullBeauty Brands, where she led the Ellos, KingSize, and Swimsuits For All brands during her tenure. Prior to FullBeauty Brands, Lee held roles in the merchandising function at Gap, Inc., where she began her career in its retail management training program.

"I am excited to join the team at Paul Fredrick as CEO to continue building upon the company’s long history as a brand for discerning men with an optimistic and creative sense of style," said Lee in a statement.

Also at Coach, she helped drive international growth from within the global merchandising team before leading the North America retail merchandising team.

The company added that Neal Black, former CEO of Paul Fredrick and Jos. A Bank, will continue to serve on Paul Fredrick’s board of directors.

"With Erica’s keen eye for strategy and expertise in both the apparel business and the DTC operating model, we believe she will bring dynamic leadership to a deep, savvy executive team," added Jeff Manassero, board member of Paul Fredrick.