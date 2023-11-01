Paul Smith awarded prestigious Italian honour

British fashion designer Sir Paul Smith has been awarded the Knighthood of the Order of the Star of Italy for being a “long-standing friend” of the European country.

The Order of the Star of Italy was first introduced in the aftermath of the Second World War as the “Italian Star of Solidarity” and was established to acknowledge Italians living abroad or foreigners who had made a particular contribution to the reconstruction of Italy. In 2011, the honour was renamed as a merit of promoting friendship and collaboration between Italy and other countries with a focus on economic, cultural and scientific ties with Italy.

The Italian Ambassador to the UK, H.E. Inigo Lambertini, said that Smith was being honoured for “always maintaining an indissoluble bond with Italy,” as the majority of his creations, including the fabrics are produced in the country and showcase the excellence of Italian manufacturing and craftsmanship.

In a statement, he added: “His cross-cutting vision of fashion, which masterfully balances a classic style with colourful humour, has also found its place in the Italian fashion market. Sir Paul has not only captured the heart of Italians with his distinctive style but has also drawn inspiration and knowledge from our rich tailoring tradition.

“For these reasons, and for his ongoing commitment to promoting Italian excellence in the world of fashion, the President of the Italian Republic deemed it appropriate to bestow upon Sir Paul Smith the high honor of the Knighthood of the Order of the Star of Italy.”

Smith was awarded the accolade at the Residence of the Italian Ambassador in London on October 31.