Paul Smith joins King Charles' Sustainable Markets Initiative Fashion Task Force

Paul Smith has joined the Fashion Task Force, the luxury industry sustainability group established under the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), founded by King Charles III in 2020 when he was Prince of Wales.

The British fashion brand becomes the latest member of the Task Force, joining companies including Burberry, Prada Group, Armani Group, Stella McCartney, Chloé and Mulberry. The group works to advance sustainability across the luxury fashion sector, with a focus on regenerative agriculture, end-to-end product traceability and the adoption of Digital Product Passports to improve supply chain transparency.

In a statement, Ewan Venters, executive chairman of Paul Smith, said: “We are proud to join the Fashion Task Force. Sustainability and transparency remain key priorities for Paul Smith. By becoming part of the wider SMI, we are strengthening our commitment to collaboration, innovation, and positive change across the fashion industry.”

Federico Marchetti, chairman of the SMI Fashion Task Force, said the decision to admit only one new member each year reflects its commitment to remaining “an agile and highly focused group, capable of delivering tangible results quickly”, adding that Paul Smith demonstrated “a genuine commitment to addressing the sustainability challenges facing the industry”.

The Task Force is supported by organisations including the British, French and Italian Fashion Councils, Textile Exchange and the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance.