Paula Schneider steps down as CEO for Delta Galil Premium Brands

After being named chief executive officer of DG Premium Brands less than a year ago, Paula Schneider is effectively stepping down from her role.

As the former CEO of American Apparel, Schneider seemed to switch to the new company with her extensive fashion and retail experience. Last October, it was announced that she would take the position at DGPB and its portfolio of brands including 7 For All Mankind, Ella Moss, Splendid and more. In an email to employees from Delta Galil, it was announced that Schneider resigned as CEO of DGPB as of May 1. “We wish her the very best in her future endeavors,” the email read. Currently, the company is still moving forward with their Senior Leadership Team including Marty Marstiller and Jenna Habayeb, who will be reporting to Isaac Dabah, global CEO of Delta Galil Industries.

According to Q4 results, the manufacturer reported a 31 percent increase from its quarter the previous year. Delta Galil Industries had a reported sales of 376.3 million dollars for its fourth quarter, as reported by FashionUnited. While the company is doing well, there are no public announcements on who will take over the role of CEO at DGPB. FashionUnited has reached out to the company for a comment.