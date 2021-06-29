Paulo Redeem wins inaugural Amiri Prize

Paulo Redeem, the fashion brand of designer NaaAmerley Badger, has won the inaugural Amiri Prize, an annual award and fashion incubator for undiscovered American fashion talent.

The new prize aims to encourage more diversity and nurture up-and-coming talents in the fashion industry, and is open to American residents only whose ready-to-wear business is between one and three years old.

Badger was chosen from three finalists by the prize’s founder Mike Amiri and a prestigious panel including the likes of Y/Project creative director Glenn Martens and OTB founder and president Renzo Rosso.

The win will see Badger receive a cash prize of 100,000 dollars and a year-long mentorship with Mike Amiri.

“It is a great honor and privilege to be awarded the winner of the first Amiri Prize,” Badger said in a statement.

“I feel grateful for so much: the opportunity to bring my vision to fruition with the support of Mike Amiri and Amiri, the thoughtful feedback I received from an iconic jury, and the future that inclusive and transparent fashion incubators like this one will help to cultivate.”

Founded in 2019, Paulo Redeem creates up-cycled items using sustainable and donated materials.

“My path has been unconventional, and I am a complete outsider in the fashion industry. In my past experiences, these two factors closed doors, but I am excited to begin a new journey where they are elevated as strengths in service of my purpose,” Badger said.