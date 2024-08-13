PDPaola appoints Jason McNary as CEO of US operations

Jewellery brand PDPaola has announced the appointment of Jason McNary as new CEO for its US operations, underscoring its commitment to expand its footprint in the American market.

“Jason’s extensive experience in the fashion and luxury sector will bring tremendous value to both our strategic and execution efforts,” said Humbert Sasplugas, founder and CEO of the company in a statement.

The company said McNary’s international fashion and retail experience includes CEO and president roles at Brandon Blackwood, UNOde50, Hoss Intropia, Agnes B, and Calypso St. Barth. He has also held leadership positions at BCBG Max Azria and Abercrombie and Fitch, and is a board director of Faherty Brand, Brag, and the Women of Color Retail Alliance.

“The United States represents an exciting opportunity and milestone for the brand. As a team, our focus will be on expanding in key markets including New York, Miami, Dallas, Boston, Washington DC, and Atlanta, while also developing wholesale and digital business channels,” added Mcnary.

Established in 2015 by siblings Paola and Humbert Sasplugas PDPaola has grown from a digitally native brand to a brand with a global presence. The brand is present through a select retail network, with more than 30 stores in major locations in Spain, Italy, United Kingdom, France, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Peru and Andorra. This expansion is complemented by a strong presence in global e-commerce, supported by 2,000 points of sale in more than 15 international markets, including the United States.