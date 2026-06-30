Peek & Cloppenburg Düsseldorf promotes Dean Sternberg to buying director for womenswear
loading...
Automated translation
Düsseldorf-based retailer Peek & Cloppenburg B.V. & Co. KG is filling a key position in its buying department.
On Tuesday, the company announced the appointment of Dean Sternberg as buying director women's wear. He succeeds Thekla Tamke in this role, who left Peek & Cloppenburg at the end of March.
Sternberg most recently held the position of head of merchandise operations
Sternberg will take up his new position on July 1 and will be responsible for the buying strategy in the womenswear division, according to a statement. He will work closely with the sales, marketing and buying departments.
The buying expert has many years of experience within the group. Since May 2024, he has held the position of head of merchandise operations. Before that, he worked as a buyer at Peek & Cloppenburg, Düsseldorf, and Peek & Cloppenburg, Vienna, for seven years, where he was responsible for the men's underwear and accessories categories. He began his career in 2011 at menswear retailer Anson’s, which is part of the P&C Group.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com