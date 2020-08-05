Peerless Clothing announces departure of president John Tighe

Peerless Clothing International has announced its president John Tighe will be departing the role after leading the company for over two and a half years.

Nonetheless, he will continue working with the Peerless team to complete open projects and ensure a smooth transition, the company said.

“He is a true professional who has led Peerless through great growth and the current crisis. John's ability to lead through turmoil has positioned our company to remain strong and prosperous for years,” CEO Alvin Segal said in a statement.

Tighe added: “I am very grateful for the opportunity to have worked with an industry icon like Alvin Segal.The Peerless team is best in class, and it has been an honor to lead them. I will be cheering for Peerless as they emerge stronger from this current crisis.”