Pentland Brands announces appointment of three new directors

Pentland Brands Limited has appointed three new directors to head its fashion footwear (Ted Baker & Karen Millen), team sports (Canterbury & Mitre) and Berghaus brands.

Commenting on the new appointments, Andy Long, CEO, Pentland Brands said in a statement: “We’ve made significant progress in transforming Pentland Brands. We’re now a simpler business, with a leadership structure designed to give brand directors a more consumer focused role in leading brand growth.”

Following its new global footwear licensee for Karen Millen, the company said, Nicola Mathews is appointed Brand Director - Fashion, and will lead both the Karen Millen and Ted Baker footwear businesses. Mathews, the company added, based at the Pentland Brands HQ in London, has a strong track record in growing fashion brands. She was previously commercial director at Karen Millen and has worked across commercial and merchandising roles for the likes of LK Bennett, Hobbs, Lola Rose and GAP.

Additionally, Charlotte Cox, who is based at the Pentland Brands East Midlands HQ in Nottingham, is appointed director of the team sports brands, Canterbury and Mitre. With 20-years of experience across a range of commercial, category, marketing and business development roles, Cox, in her most recent role as vice president, strategic customers at Pentland Brands, led the strategy and team delivering double-digit sales growth across both footwear and active divisions globally.

The company has also named Kevin McFadyen as Brand Director of the outdoor brand, Berghaus. McFadyen, Pentland said, has strong brand building experience, having previously worked for O2 and the family-owned Nando’s where he led significant growth. Based at Pentland Brands North East HQ in Sunderland, McFadyen will join the business in September.

““Nicola, Charlotte and Kevin bring a wealth of commercial brand building experience to our business and will play a critical role in leading our brand strategies so that more people see, buy and love our brands,” added Long.

