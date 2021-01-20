Pentland Brands announces its first positive business director

Pentland Brands, which owns sports, outdoor and lifestyle brands including Speedo and Berghaus, has appointed Sara Brennan as its first-ever positive business director.

In the newly created leadership role, Brennan has been tasked with looking at how Pentland, and its portfolio of brands, can accelerate its positive business strategy to deliver on its commitment to take action for people and our planet, explained the company in a statement.

Chirag Patel, chief executive officer, Pentland Brands said: “As a business, we constantly factor in the social and environmental impact of what we do. Today, more than ever, it’s essential that we remain focused on our goal of being a positive business as it relates to people and our planet.

“Sara has a wealth of experience and I’m really looking forward to seeing her bring our positive business ambitions to life across our business and portfolio of brands.”

Brennan joined Pentland, as head of corporate responsibility, in January 2019 and has played a key role in further embedding sustainability across the organisation. More recently she was instrumental in ensuring high standards of responsibility, accountability and transparency with suppliers and partners during the pandemic, for which Pentland was recognised in a special Ethical Fashion Guide: Covid-Edition published in October.

Commenting on her appointment, Brennan added: “Pentland has a long track record of being a responsible business and I’m looking forward to working with everyone in the Pentland family - who I know really want us to make positive impact - across the areas of sustainability, ethical trade, health & wellbeing and the environment.”

Before Pentland, Brennan held a number of sustainability and ethical trade roles, across the FMCG, petroleum and chemical sectors, working for the Colart Group, Huntsman Corporation, and Givaudan.

Pentland Brands Limited owns Speedo, Berghaus, Canterbury of New Zealand, Endura, Ellesse, SeaVees, Red or Dead and Mitre. It is also the UK licensee for Kickers and has a joint venture partnership for Lacoste footwear. Its products are available in over 190 countries and are sold either directly by group companies or are represented by licensees and distributors.

Image: courtesy of Pentland Brands