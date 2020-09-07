Pentland Brands announces new CEO

Pentland Brands, owners of Speedo, Canterbury of New Zealand and many more, has appointed a new CEO, Chirag Patel.

In 2016, Patel joined the company having previously served as director of global strategy, and then chief operating officer and most recently as deputy chief executive officer.

Other executive changes include current CEO, Andy Long, joining its parent company, Pentland Group Limited, as a director, Penny Herriman will be joining as chief marketing officer and the current chief human resources officer, Jon Godden, will now lead the IT, human resources, legal, portfolio, project management and workplace functions.

Current brand director, Charlotte Cox, has been appointed president of the European, Middle Eastern and African regions and will be responsible for the commercial teams across those regions as well and Dominique Highfield will join as director of finance.

Andy Long, said in a statement: “I would like to wish Chirag and the new Executive team all the best in leading the next phase of business growth at Pentland Brands and I would like to thank Katrina Nurse for her contribution over two years and wish her well for the future.”

Patel and Long will begin their new roles from the start of 2021, and Herriman, Cox and Highfield will start in Q4.