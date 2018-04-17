Pentland Brands announces senior executive changes

Pentland Brands Limited has announced some new executive team appointments, with clearer brand and regional accountabilities, to drive its ambition to accelerate brand growth across international markets. The company said, Matt Rock, currently global supply chain director, is appointed president of Asia Pacific and retains his supply chain responsibilities. Carl Davies, currently global customer director, is appointed president of UK, EMEA and Americas.

Commenting on the development, Andy Long, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release: “This leadership change is an acknowledgement that we have made significant progress in transforming Pentland Brands to deliver our potential. We are now a simpler, more focused business and evolving our leadership will allow clearer accountability for brands and markets that will help us grow.”

Pentland makes changes in its executive structure

The new structure, Pentland said, is also designed to give brand directors a more direct role in leading brand growth, with the Speedo, Mitre and Canterbury brands reporting to Carl Davies and the Berghaus brand reporting to chief operating officer, Chirag Patel.

As part of its plan, Pentland is removing the role of global president, active division, currently held by Chris Stephenson, and the role of global group marketing director, currently held by Sean Hastings.

“Chris and Sean have both contributed hugely to us reaching this point – Chris through his outstanding leadership of the active division transformation, which means we’re now set up to realise the potential of our active brands; and Sean by creating focus and ensuring we put the consumer at the heart of what we do, professionalising how we work as a brand-building organisation to drive future growth.”

The Pentland Brands executive team now consists of: Andy Long, CEO; Chirag Patel, COO; Katrina Wright, CHRO; Mandy Venters CFO (interim); Carl Davies, President EMEA & Americas; Matt Rock, President Asia Pacific; and Richard Newcombe, President footwear division.

Picture:Facebook/Speedo