Pentland Brands names new brand director Canterbury and Mitre

Pentland Brands has appointed Jodie Soussan as the new global brand director for its Canterbury and Mitre brands.

Soussan who joined Pentland Brands as commercial strategy director in 2018, will now be responsible for “defining and driving the delivery of consumer growth opportunities for Canterbury and Mitre,” explained the company in a statement, to ensure that the brands’ strategies are “founded on insights and delivered with excellence”.

Chirag Patel, chief executive of Pentland Brands Limited, said: “Jodie has a wealth of commercial and brand building experience and she joins a great team. Canterbury and Mitre are respected brands within their categories and Jodie will lead them in creating irresistible products and compelling brand propositions that will deliver sustainable and profitable growth.”

Soussan replaces Charlotte Cox, who has been appointed to the Pentland Brands executive team as president EMEA, responsible for the commercial teams across the region.

On her appointment, Soussan added: “It’s a really energising time to be joining the Canterbury and Mitre team. Our collective goal will be to get our products to more consumers by focusing on getting more people, from all backgrounds, involved in rugby and football, especially at the grassroots level.”

Soussan will report to Penny Herriman, who is joining Pentland Brands as chief marketing officer later this year.

Image: courtesy of Pentland Brands