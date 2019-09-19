Pentland Brands reshuffles executive team to target international growth

Pentland Brands has announced a reshuffle in its executive team which it hopes will “help drive the international growth of its portfolio of sports, outdoor and active brands.”

Richard Newcombe [pictured left], currently president of the British retailer’s footwear division, will retain his current role, but has also been appointed president, EMEA, which will see him responsible for increasing brand presence and sales across priority EMEA markets.

Current president, EMEA & Americas, Carl Davies, will leave in September after ten years at the business.

Current chief operating officer Chirag Patel [pictured right] will take on deputy chief executive officer responsibilities. The retailer said it is currently searching for a chief marketing officer who will report to Chirag Patel and will take responsibility for strategy, product and marketing across the brand portfolio.

Chief executive officer Andy Long, who will continue to lead the executive team, said in a statement: “Following our business transformation and our recent brand acquisitions, the exec team roles will focus on delivering international growth, while making sure that our brands continue to evolve and respond to the fast-changing needs of our retailers and consumers. Chirag and Richard’s additional responsibilities are an acknowledgment of the significant impact they have had, and the pivotal role they play in leading our organisation.”

Additionally, Matt Rock will continue in his role as president, Asia Pacific and global supply chain, Katrina Nurse, who joined the business from Selfridges in 2018, will continue in her role as chief finance officer, and Katrina Wright will continue in her role as chief human resource officer.