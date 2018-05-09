Pentland’s Katie Greenyer named World President of Textile Institute

The Textile Institute has announced the appointment of Katie Greenyer, Creative Talent and Network Director at Pentland Brands, as the World President of the Textile Institute. She takes up the position from May 17, 2018 and will continue her full-time role at Pentland Brands throughout this time.

Greenyer, the company said, who started her career as a freelance designer working with the likes Red or Dead, Christian Lacroix, Vivienne Westwood, Benny Ong, Next, Jigsaw, Paul Costello, Dr Martins, French Connection and Ben Sherman, received a host of nominations for the position.

Commenting on Greenyer’s appointment, Stephanie Dick, CEO of The Textile Institute said in a statement: “While Katie’s not the first World President we’ve had from Pentland Brands [Stephen Rubin, Chairman, Pentland Group plc, held the position from 2008-9], she’s certainly different from any president we’ve had before. Her vitality and passion for our industry is exactly what we need, and I have no doubt Katie will be a huge success in helping us to recruit talent into the industry, champion our corporate membership, accreditations and recognise and reward outstanding work in textiles.”

Greenyer, who joined Pentland Brands over 20 years ago, when the group acquired Red or Dead, serves as its Creative Talent and Network Director. She’s the creative lead for their working environments, heads up the central design team and the Design Pool talent and is a company brand ambassador, leading relationships and research projects with universities.

“My role as World President of The Textile Institute is to help universities and the wider industry to see the importance of accreditation and to make sure we’re doing the right things - and to have a lot of fun while doing it,” added Greenyer.

Picture crdit:Katie Greenyer via Mercieca