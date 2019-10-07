Pepco appoints Trevor Masters as Managing Director

Pepco Group, the pan-European discount variety retailer has announced the appointment of Trevor Masters as Managing Director of the group’s largest trading brand – Pepco, as part of a planned succession process. The company said in a statement that he will succeed Rob Taylor, who joined the group in 2004 and has informed the board earlier this year of his desire to step down from full-time employment.

Commenting on Masters’ appointment, Andy Bond, Pepco Group CEO, said: “I am delighted that Trevor is joining the senior management team to lead Pepco as it delivers the exciting growth planned for the brand. I am confident that his deep retail experience gained in numerous international markets will only serve to further strengthen Pepco’s market leading position in Central Europe.”

Masters, the company added, is an experienced international retailer having spent over 30 years at Tesco, latterly as CEO for all its international operations after leading Tesco’s Asian business. Previously, he was responsible for Tesco’s operations across Central Europe. Based in Poland, Masters will join the group on November 1, 2019.

“Pepco is by any measure already a large, fast growing and financially strong business built upon its constant focus on delivering exceptional value for its customers every day. I look forward to working alongside the team across Europe and am excited by the future growth potential for the brand as clearly illustrated by the business’ ambition to open its 2,000th store during my first year in role,” added Masters.

Pepco Group houses three independent discount variety retail brands including Ppepco, Dealz and Poundland. Working with its global sourcing arm, PGS, these brands – operating across some of Europe’s largest economies, offer their 47 million shoppers a month, products across key general merchandise, apparel and FMCG categories. The group now has 2,698 stores in 14 countries, employing over 33,000 colleagues with an ambition to be Europe’s largest discount variety business, targeting more than 4,000 stores.

Image credit:Pepco store via Finsbury London