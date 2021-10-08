Pepco Group names Trevor Masters as chief operating officer

Pepco Group has announced the appointment of Trevor Masters as chief operating officer (COO), to help further accelerate its growth plans.

The company said in a statement that Master’s appointment will be effective from 1 January 2022 and he will provide strategic direction and oversight to the group’s Poundland and Dealz brands, and its vertically integrated sourcing operation, PGS.

“Trevor has done a fantastic job since he joined. He has not only overseen Pepco’s continued expansion, including into new markets in western Europe, but he has also helped to ensure the brand emerged stronger from the pandemic,” said Andy Bond, CEO of Pepco Group.

The company added that since Masters joined as managing director (MD) of Pepco in November 2019, he has spearheaded the strong expansion of the brand from about 1,800 stores in 11 countries to more than 2,300 in 15 now, following it entering Italy, Serbia, Spain and, most recently, Austria. He will continue to be based in Poland and retain his current leadership responsibilities as Pepco MD.

“With a broader role, I look forward to working with the teams on growing our businesses, as part of our ambition to become Europe’s pre-eminent variety discount retailer,” added Masters.

Before joining Pepco Group, Masters spent more than 30 years at Tesco. This included him being CEO of Tesco International, where he was accountable for all its overseas operations. He was also Tesco’s CEO of Central Europe and Turkey.

The company also announced that Sean Cardinaal, divisional managing director of Poundland, Dealz and PGS, has decided to step down from the business.

Pepco Group, including the Pepco, Poundland and Dealz brands, trades in 17 countries operating more than 3,400 stores in total.