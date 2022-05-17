Perfect Moment names chief commercial officer

Performance ski and sportswear brand Perfect Moment has appointed Anna Gardner as chief commercial officer.

Gardner is described by Perfect Moment as a “seasoned luxury brand executive” who has more than 17 years of retail industry experience, especially when it comes to building and scaling teams to meet large expansion plans and leading them through complex business and operational change.

Her previous roles have included being the merchandising director at Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter, and The Outnet, where she was responsible for the product strategy, and managed the open to buy budget for over one thousand brands, and she also had roles at Thomas Pink and Reiss, planning and trading multiple departments across womenswear and menswear globally.

Negin Yeganegy, chief executive officer at Perfect Moment, said in a statement: “Anna fills a key position in our management team, bringing industry knowledge and domain experience highly relevant to Perfect Moment’s ambitious growth strategy. Her experience in luxury retail and product will be invaluable and a strong complement to the Perfect Moment team.”

Perfect Moment is known for its on-and-off the slopes skiwear that embodies the values, aspirations, and interests of its young modern fashion-conscious consumer.

The appointment of Gardener comes as Perfect Moment looks towards global expansion, with the brand stating that she will “underpin the evolution of Perfect Moment’s product strategy and capitalise on Perfect Moment’s foundations as a lifestyle brand”.

Commenting on her new role, Gardner added: “I’m delighted to be joining Perfect Moment at such an exciting time for the company. We have ambitious plans and I’m looking forward to working together with the team to help bring those to fruition.”