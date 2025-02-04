Perfect Moment taps Canada Goose executives to drive growth

Luxury high-performance ski and lifestyle brand Perfect Moment, known for fusing technical details with fashion-led designs, has tapped two executives from Canada Goose to strengthen its management team and accelerate the brand's next phase of growth.

Perfect Moment has appointed Chath Weerasinghe, a senior executive at Canada Goose, where he was responsible for its global expansion as chief financial officer and chief operating officer, and Vittorio Giacomelli, former president of product and sourcing at Canada Goose, will be responsible for overseeing product strategy, product development, and innovation as head of product.

In addition, Perfect Moment announced that co-founder and chief creative officer Jane Gottschalk has been named president and will oversee the company’s creative direction as well as marketing, commercial and brand strategy.

Previous chief executive Mark Buckley and chief financial officer Jeff Clayborne have left the company.

Weerasinghe, who has more than 20 years of experience in finance, operations, and leadership within the luxury, retail and consumer goods sectors, has been brought on to drive Perfect Moment’s global expansion and profitability.

During his tenure as regional director and vice president of finance and operations for Canada Goose Europe, Middle East and Africa, Weerasinghe oversaw all aspects of the business, including expansion of the direct-to-consumer and business-to-business operations as well as the implementation of efficiency-driving initiatives.

Perfect Moment believes that his expertise in scaling businesses, optimising margins, and executing operational strategies will “be pivotal,” in driving the next phase of the brands growth.

On his new role, Weerasinghe said in a statement: “I’m honoured to join Perfect Moment at such a pivotal time in its growth and development. The brand’s unique combination of technical innovation and vibrant design sets it apart in the luxury market.

“I look forward to focusing on execution—improving operations, enhancing profitability, and building the infrastructure needed to support our growth as a leading global brand.”

Vittorio Giacomelli appointed to elevate product development at Perfect Moment

While Giacomelli, who has more than 30 years of experience in design, product development and sourcing, with a specialisation in sportswear and luxury fashion, has been appointed as head of product to elevate production and margin discipline.

During his time at Canada Goose, he led a team of over 27 people and contributed to the brand’s growth and expansion through icon product development and establishing a European sourcing network. His career includes leadership roles at Moncler, The North Face, Napapijri, and Nike.

Giacomelli, added: “I’m excited to bring my expertise to Perfect Moment and help the company achieve improved quality, greater efficiency and margin improvement.

“I look forward to contributing to the brand’s ongoing success by driving innovative solutions in design and production while helping to build a foundation for sustainable growth.”

Perfect Moment co-founder Jane Gottschalk to take on new role

With the leadership appointments, Gottschalk, the brand’s co-founder and chief creative officer, will transition into the new role of president, where she will continue to shape the brand’s vision and creativity while working closely with Weerasinghe and Giacomelli to align strategy with execution.

Gottschalk added: “Perfect Moment is about inspiring boldness, adventure and individuality. I plan to focus on expanding our creative vision and deepening our connection with our customers worldwide.

“Bringing together Chath’s operational expertise and Vittorio’s production experience with our chairman, Max Gottschalk’s strategic leadership, we can accelerate our brand to new heights.”

Commenting on the new leadership team, Max Gottschalk, chairman of Perfect Moment, said: “These leadership changes reflect our commitment to building a world-class team that matches the potential of the Perfect Moment brand.

“Chath’s operational expertise, Vittorio’s extensive experience in production, and Jane’s creative leadership provides us a powerful foundation to drive growth and establish Perfect Moment as a leader in the luxury outerwear market.”

Founded in 1984 in the mountains of Chamonix, Perfect Moment offers fashion-led luxury skiwear and outerwear. Initially, the vision of extreme sports filmmaker and professional skier Thierry Donard, British-Swiss entrepreneurial couple Jane and Max Gottschalk took ownership of the brand in 2012 and injected it with a new style focus.

Perfect Moment products are available globally online and via key retailers such as Harrods, Selfridges, Net-a-porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus and Mytheresa.

