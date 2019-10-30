Perry Ellis creative director Michael Maccari steps down

Michael Maccari has decided to exit Perry Ellis, where he has held the position of creative director since 2013. His replacement has not yet been named.

Maccari has not yet shared plans for future roles, yet he has said that he wants to pursue other opportunities.

Perry Ellis president Jason Zuckerman told WWD, "I am grateful for Michael's dedication to Perry Ellis throughout the last six years. His work in driving the brand's creative vision will leave an indelible mark, and we wish him the best as he embarks on new endeavors."

Before serving as creative director at Perry Ellis for six years, Maccari spent 13 years as fashion director, SVP at A/X Armani Exchange, according to his LinkedIn profile. He is a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York and spent time designing for Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren prior to joining Armani Exchange.