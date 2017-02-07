Perry Ellis International appoints David Rattner as its new CFO

Perry Ellis International has appointed David Rattner as Chief Financial Officer of the company. Rattner will report to Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO & President of Perry Ellis International. He brings over 20 years of financial experience from Elizabeth Arden, most recently serving as VP finance and corporate controller. Rattner replaces Anita Britt, who has announced her retirement from the company effective March 31, 2017.

"We are pleased to welcome David to Perry Ellis International and expect his breadth of experience will be a critical element as we enter the growth mode of our 5 point growth and profitability plan," said Oscar Feldenkreis in a company statement, adding, "We thank Anita for her eight years of contributions at Perry Ellis. She has been instrumental in assisting Perry Ellis to drive gross margin expansion, expense savings and inventory turns.”

"I am thrilled to join the talented Perry Ellis team and believe the potential for growth and value creation is tremendous. These are both exciting and challenging times in the apparel industry, which present real opportunities for a company like Perry Ellis, with its strong portfolio of brands and its focus on delivering innovative retail experience to its customers and consumers," added Rattner.

Picture:Perry Ellis International