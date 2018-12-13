Peter Andersson appointed acting CEO of Kappahl

The board of directors of Kappahl AB has appointed Kappahl’s CFO, Peter Andersson, as acting CEO until the new President and CEO, Elisabeth Peregi assumes her position during the spring of 2019.

The company said in a statement, Göran Bille, who has been acting CEO of Kappahl since the 15 of June 2018, has decided not to extend his temporary appointment when his agreement expires on December 15, 2018.

Andersson is Chief Financial Officer at Kappahl since April 2018. Trained economist with an MBA from the University of Gothenburg, the company added, Andersson has many years of international experience from the retail business out of strategic and operational perspectives as well as qualified work in financial and risk management. He has previously worked for Lindex and ICA Handlarna, among others.

Picture credit:Peter Andersson via Kappahl