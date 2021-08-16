Peter Copping allegedly hired at Balenciaga

WWD has reported that Peter Copping has been quietly working at Balenciaga. Balenciaga did not immediately reply for comment to confirm Copping’s role at the design house. Reportedly, Copping joined the brand as they prepared to debut their first couture collection this past July at Paris Couture Week.

Copping has had a storied design career, having been creative director of Nina Ricci and Oscar de la Renta. Back in July, Copping was in attendance at a black-tie dinner hosted by Balenciaga, and this would mark his first design role since he left Oscar de la Renta in 2016.

For the past five years, Copping had been focused on doing interior related projects. The couture collection, which was designed by Demna Gvasalia, was highly praised and received critical acclaim.