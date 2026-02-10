Petite Plume names first-ever president

American luxury sleepwear and lifestyle brand Petite Plume has appointed Irina Topuria as its first-ever president to oversee the company’s strategic growth, operations, and expansion, as it enters its next phase of scaling.

Topuria joins the sleepwear brand from Fleur du Mal, where she served as president and led the direct-to-consumer luxury lingerie brand through a period of significant growth and brand evolution. Earlier in her career, she spent eight years on Wall Street in the investment banking divisions of Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, focusing on fashion and retail.

In a statement, Petite Plume said that Topuria brings with her extensive experience “driving growth, strategy, and operational excellence across the fashion, e-commerce, and technology sectors,” and will work closely with the brand's leadership team to drive long-term strategy, optimise operations, and expand the brand’s presence across channels and markets.

Commenting on the appointment, Hikade, founder and chief executive of Petite Plume, said: “Irina is a rare leader who combines deep operational expertise with a sharp strategic mindset and a true appreciation for the brand.

“As Petite Plume continues to grow, it is important to bring on a President who understands how to thoughtfully scale a rapidly moving business while staying true to our values. Irina’s experience and leadership make her the perfect partner for this next chapter.”

Topuria joins the executive team, which includes Hikade, chief marketing officer, Fanny Quehe, and chief financial officer, Lisa Kempa.

“Petite Plume has built a powerful platform grounded in quality, elegance, and craftsmanship, creating a rare opportunity to scale with authenticity while resonating deeply with loyal customers and reaching new audiences,” added Topuria. “I look forward to working closely with Emily and the team to build on that legacy and drive the business forward in a meaningful and sustainable way.”

Petite Plume, founded in 2015, began as a brand disrupting the children’s sleepwear category and has evolved into a full lifestyle brand across sleepwear, loungewear, home goods, and bedding.