Pharrell Williams, Sabato de Sarno among entrants in 2023’s The BoF 500

The Business of Fashion (BoF) has unveiled the influential names added to this year’s The BoF 500, an index of individuals the media firm deems as those shaping the global fashion industry.

New selections for the 10th anniversary year of the list were chosen based on their leadership, creativity, innovation and impact, BoF said, with nominations coming from existing members of the list.

The 100 members of the Class of 2023 include 23 designers, such as Louis Vuitton Men’s creative director Pharrell Williams; Gucci’s newly appointed head Sabato de Sarno; artistic director of Courreges Nicolas di Felice; artistic director of Pucci Camille Miceli; British-Jamaican designer Bianca Saunders; Bulgarian designer Kiko Kostadinov; and co-founders of Aje, Adrian Norris and Edwina Forest.

There are also 25 “models and muses” added to the round up for this year, such as South Korean bands NewJeans and BTS, Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, American rapper Doja Cat and Nigerian artist Burna Boy.

Dubai Design District’s senior vice president Khadija Al Bastaki and founder of Harlem’s Fashion Row Brandice Daniel are among the 11 “catalysts”, while fashion director of Dazed Imruh Asha and Egyptian artist Laila Gohar make up part of the 11 “creative class” honourees.

A total of 10 media leaders have also been added, including the editor-in-chiefs of Vogue Ukraine, Elle UK, Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue Korea, while nine executives further contribute to the roster, namely the CEO of Alo Yoga Danny Harris.

A further five entrepreneurs – including designers at Toteme, Elin Kling and Karl Lindman – and six retailers – such as creative director of Restir, Maiko Shibata – finalise the entrants for this year.

In a release, Imran Amed, founder and CEO of BoF, said: “Ten years ago we set out to identify the people shaping the global fashion industry to recognise those who are driving exceptional innovation, change and creativity.

“Starting with those 500 names, we have grown our index to include exciting talents representing more than 70 nationalities.”