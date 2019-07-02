Phase Eight appoints Gail Finnegan as global retail director

Phase Eight, womenswear brand owned by TFG London has announced the appointment of Gail Finnegan as the company’s new Global Retail Director. The company said, she will be working closely with the company’s MD, Simon Pickering, to create an exceptional brand experience for customers, globally, as Phase Eight progresses with the transformation programme to enhance its store portfolio.

Commenting on Finnegan’s appointment, Pickering said in a statement: “I am delighted Gail has joined us at this exciting time, just as we are starting to work on the transformation programme for our store portfolio. Gail has an outstanding reputation within the industry and brings a wealth of knowledge from international fashion brands.”

According to Gail’s LinkedIn profile, Gail most recently served as retail director for EMEA at Michael Kors. She has previously held senior roles at a range of retailers including Superdry, Forever 21, Blacks and New Look.

Picture credit:FTI Consulting