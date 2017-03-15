Philipp Plein hires new director of international development

Delving into expansion, Philipp Plein just added a new key member to their staff to help drive the brand's development. To drive the brand’s growth on a global scale, the company just brought on Roberto Magnani as director of international development.

Taking on the role, Magnani’s job will include development the brand and business internationally including an expansion of the brand’s distribution channels. He will also be in charge of finding new opportunities for the group, as reported by WWD. He will work closely with Philipp Plein International Group’s New York and Hong Kong offices as well as the brand’s headquarters in Switzerland. His past experience comes from working at Costume National, Iceberg, and Gianfranco Ferrè. Working in a range of positions, previously he has shown his experience in working in an executive role with his work at Tod’s Group.

In heading Philipp Plein’s new development, Magnani will further the company’s international exposure. At the moment, the company operates approximately 100 sole-standing stores including cities such as Los Angeles, Hong Kong, New York, Paris, and more. The fashion house’s portfolio currently encompasses the Philipp Plein, Plein Sport, and Billionaire Couture brands. For the future, it is likely that the company will move forward with more retail flagships as well as international business opportunities.