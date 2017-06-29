Philipp Plein names new CFO and COO

Edwin Navez has recently been appointed CFO and COO of the Lugano based Philipp Plein Group, the rapidly expanding company founded by German designer and entrepreneur Philipp Plein.

Navez, a seasoned finance expert, brings with him a vast experience accumulated in publicly listed companies engaged in various fields from engineering to pharmaceuticals, as well as in his recent top financial positions at Michael Kors Europe and Gianni Versace.

His unique experience in problem solving, process improvement and optimization will be an advantage for the dynamic group which is expected to surpass a turnover of 300,000,000 Euros in 2017.

Philipp Plein has been working on expanding its international presence.

Last February, the brand opted to show at New York Fashion Week, to help bring more attention to their American presence. Plein himself is known to be spotted at his Madison Avenue boutique, where he also gets to see what his customers really want.

The increased celebrity following for his brand is also helping him boost sales and increase media exposure. Paris Hilton, Nas and Keyshia Cole are all known fans of the brand.