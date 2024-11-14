Phillip Lim leaves fashion house 3.1 Phillip Lim after almost 20 years

Phillip Lim is stepping down as creative director of 3.1 Phillip Lim, the fashion house he founded with Wen Zhou in 2005. With his departure, Zhou will not only become CEO, but also the sole owner of the brand, according to WWD. Lim leaves behind a strong legacy that put the brand on the map worldwide.

Since its launch, 3.1 Phillip Lim has made a name for itself with accessible fashion that is both stylish and wearable. The label, which started in New York, has grown into an international brand with stores in cities such as SoHo and Tokyo. In addition to womenswear, Lim has also launched menswear, accessories and shoes. The brand quickly became known for its balance between edgy design and everyday wearability.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lim pivoted his business model, stating to WWD: “From now on, the designer will present a compact collection four times a year in a system of ‘drops’.” In September 2023, 3.1 Phillip Lim returned to New York Fashion Week with the spring 2024 collection. The show, which featured stars like Awkwafina, Kimora Lee Simmons and Leon Bridges in the front row, cemented the brand’s appeal. The collection exhibited effortless, practical pieces that honoured the brand’s essence.

Lim also brought a sense of community to 3.1 Phillip Lim, introducing an athleisure line and a community outreach project called “New York Tougher Than Ever,” which funneled proceeds to youth programmes. Lim also co-founded House of Slay, a collective that fights anti-Asian violence and promotes solidarity. “It’s time to write a new story,” Lim wrote in a post on his Instagram account confirming his departure.