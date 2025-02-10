Phoenix names new CEO to lead Express and Bonobos

Phoenix, the direct-to-consumer platform operating Express and Bonobos in the US, has appointed Greg Scott as chief executive.

Scott has more than 30 years of experience in the fashion industry, including both traditional retail and direct-to-consumer businesses. He has held key executive roles, including chief executive of New York & Company and chief merchandising officer of Fashion Nova.

He has been brought on to lead and strengthen the Express and Bonobos brands and will join the company on February 19 and be based in the company's Columbus, Ohio headquarters.

Commenting on his new role, Scott said in a statement: "I have always loved the Express brand - it has been an iconic player in fashion retail for decades, and I'm honoured to have the opportunity to lead its next chapter.

"Under the Phoenix banner, we have an incredible opportunity to build a powerful platform, blending best-in-class retail, e-commerce, and experiential to meet the modern consumer where they are. I am excited to work with the talented teams at Express and Bonobos to drive success and innovation for both brands."

Kevin Meme, interim chief executive of Phoenix, added: "Scott's appointment marks a significant step forward for Phoenix as it continues to strengthen and expand the Express and Bonobos brands.

"His passion for fashion retail and proven industry experience will be key in driving the platform's next phase of growth."