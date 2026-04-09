Pierluigi Cocchini appointed new European CEO of Central Group

Pierluigi Cocchini, chief executive officer of Rinascente since 2017, is the new European chief executive officer of Central Group. The company operates in seven European countries through Rinascente (Italy); KaDeWe (Germany); Globus (Switzerland); Illum (Denmark); and Selfridges Group (Selfridges – UK, De Bijenkorf, Netherlands and Brown Thomas Arnotts, Ireland). The portfolio includes retail properties such as Selfridges Oxford Street, KaDeWe Berlin, Rinascente Roma Tritone and Illum Copenhagen. In addition to the new European ceo, the company has strengthened its leadership with other appointments.

Cocchini joins as chief executive officer of Central Group

Cocchini, as European chief executive officer, will lead the strategic vision and operational coordination of the European network. A note explained he will be “promoting integration between the different banners; financial discipline; shared KPIs; and a cohesive leadership culture, while preserving the distinctive identity of each brand.”

Cocchini joined Rinascente in 2008 and was appointed CEO in 2017. Until then, he held the role of central sales director.

Mariella Elia, MD, Rinascente Italy to shoulder additional responsibilities

According to the management, these appointments reflect Central Group's commitment to building a solid European leadership platform. This platform will be capable of supporting sustainable growth, strengthening strategic partnerships and increasing the long-term value of its portfolio of luxury and premium department stores.

Rinascente Duomo, Milan Credits: Courtesy of Rinascente

Giuseppe D’Amato, chief commercial officer, Europe, will define and implement the pan-European commercial strategy. This includes managing the brand portfolio; purchasing and category performance; marketing alignment; and the development of retail media. He will be the main point of contact between the European CEO and the local buying and marketing directors to ensure a measurable commercial impact in the various markets.

Chart Chirathivat, chief strategy officer, Europe, will lead the development of strategic partnerships with major global luxury groups. He will position Central Group's European banners as preferred partners for launches and strategic initiatives.

Consequently and in parallel with the appointment of Pierluigi Cocchini as European CEO, Mariella Elia will expand her role. In addition to her position as managing director of Rinascente Italy, she will also take on European financial coordination for Globus, Rinascente, Illum and KaDeWe. She will support alignment on financial governance, reporting systems and performance monitoring.

Lucia Guagliardi will continue in her role as managing director of Globus Switzerland, ensuring the continuity of the current commercial strategy.

André Maeder continues in his dual role as CEO of Selfridges and group CEO of Selfridges Group, a joint venture between Central and Pif. He will lead transformation, innovation and leadership in retail media across the group's four brands: Selfridges (UK); De Bijenkorf (Netherlands); and Brown Thomas and Arnotts (Ireland), in which Central holds a majority stake.