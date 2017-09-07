Pierre Marie Jean-Louis Cuilleret joins Boohoo board of directors

Boohoo.com has announced that Pierre Marie Jean-Louis Cuilleret is joining the company’s board as non-executive director with immediate effect. Upon his appointment, the company added that Cuilleret will sit on each of the company's audit, remuneration and nomination committees.

Commenting on Cuilleret’s appointment as non-executive director, Peter Williams, non-executive Chairman of the company, said in a press release: "I am delighted to welcome Pierre to the company. Pierre's international experience and particular insight in European retail markets will be invaluable to the company at this stage of its evolution. The board very much look forward to working with him."

The company said, Cuilleret is a successful entrepreneur, who in 1996 founded The Phone House, which became the number one independent mobile phone retailer in Europe, subsequently being acquired by The Carphone Warehouse Group Plc. Between 2005 and 2014, Pierre was chief executive officer of Micromania, the number one video game retailer in France, where he oversaw its rapid growth and acquisition by Gamestop Group.

"I am excited to join the team that led Boohoo to become one of the fastest-growing fashion e-tailers. I look forward to working with the entire board towards strengthening and developing an already successful portfolio of international brands," added Pierre Cuilleret.

In parallel to his CEO duties, in July 2011, he was appointed as an independent non-executive director of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA, a food retailer, listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange, where he served on the board until 2016. Cuilleret is currently an independent non-executive director on the board of Barcelona-based fashion retailer Desigual SLU.

