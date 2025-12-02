Pietro Beccari takes up helm of LVMH Fashion Group

Pietro Beccari, the chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton, is expanding his role. The LVMH veteran will now take up the helm of the French luxury group’s fashion division.

While retaining his existing dual title at Louis Vuitton, Beccari has also been appointed chairman and CEO of the LVMH Fashion Group. He succeeds Sidney Toledano, who had been serving as the division’s CEO since February 2018, but has now “decided to step down from his operational role”, a press release revealed.

Toledano’s departure comes after working with Bernard Arnault, LVMH’s chairman and CEO, for more than 30 years. In a statement, Arnault thanked Toledano for his service and noted he would remain on as a special advisor.

Louis Vuitton’s CEO takes on dual responsibility

Beccari will step into Toledano’s role from January 1, 2026, following a transition period. At this time, Damien Bertrand, the current deputy CEO of Louis Vuitton, will also become a member of the LVMH Executive Committee.

Continuing his statement, Arnault said he was “delighted” Beccari would bring his expertise to the LVMH Fashion Group. “Pietro is a great leader and a unique talent with boundless energy,” Arnault added. “He knows how to surround himself with talents and develop them to prepare the future of the Maisons.”

Beccari joined LVMH in 2006 as executive vice president marketing and communications for Louis Vuitton. He went on to serve as chairman and CEO for a number of LVMH-owned fashion houses, including Fendi and Christian Dior Couture, before stepping into the helm of Louis Vuitton in February 2023.

The shift in leadership comes amid a challenging period for LVMH’s fashion category, which has continued to experience a slowdown in performance compared to the group’s other business segments. For the second quarter of the current fiscal year, the Fashion & Leather Goods division posted a 9 percent drop in sales, with declines then continuing into the third quarter – albeit more marginally at 2 percent.

In response, the group has pivoted towards a premiumisation strategy, intended to enhance the desirability of its brands for local customers, particularly in Europe and the US. This has seen some of its brands lean in on creative strengths, either through retail or with new creative directors, reflecting a strategy focused on long-term resilience.