Pinko appoints Patrick McDowell as new sustainability director

Italian brand Pinko has announced Patrick McDowell as its new director of sustainability design.

The British designer is already well versed in the field of sustainability and recently linked up with Pinko for its Reimagine collection, where he used discarded stock from the brand’s previous collections to upcycle and repurpose them to create new designs.

“This collection pushes the brand’s sustainable efforts to the next level,” said Caterina Negra, Pinko’s creative director in a press release. “Partnering together, we are passionate for innovative ways to lower the impact of the fashion industry, and to create a more sustainable approach to consumerism.”

The collaboration aims to improve the investment in ethics and the culture of the brand. “I am so thrilled that Pinko has taken this pioneering step towards a greener fashion industry. Combining Italian craft and the glamour synonymous with both Pinko and myself is sure to create many exciting collections to come,” stated McDowell.

McDowell has already begun his new role as sustainability design director and will carry it out alongside his main line.

Photo: Patrick McDowell and Caterina Negra, from the Pinko press office