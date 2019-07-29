Polimoda appoints Head of Fashion Design Department

Polimoda’s Director Danilo Venturi has announced the appointment of Massimiliano Giornetti as Head of Fashion Design Department starting the upcoming fall semester.

“Observing the crisis of large retailers, I think that fashion will soon need a new wave of creativity and well-made products. Polimoda has direct access to made-in-Italy know-how and revels in ethnic, cultural and gender diversity among students; these are ideal conditions for the birth of contemporary design. Meeting Massimiliano was serendipitous; he knows how contemporary fashion works, he is a former student, he reached the highest levels on the international scene and shares my vision,” said Venturi in a statement.

The company added that following a sixteen-year tenure at Salvatore Ferragamo and, like Venturi himself, a former student, Giornetti is a future-oriented choice for the Florentine institute, which has 2300 students currently enrolled from 68 different countries and ranks among the top 10 in the world as a result of a teaching formula that is always in tune with the industry’s needs.

Picture credit:Massimiliano Giornetti via Polimoda