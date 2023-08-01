Polo Ralph Lauren ambassador Angus Cloud passes away

Angus Cloud, a star of HBO’s Euphoria, has passed away at the age of 25 according to a statement from the actor’s family.

Cloud, who played the beloved character Fez on the Emmy-nominated TV show, was understood to have been struggling with his mental health after the recent loss of his father.

His cause of death is currently unknown and an investigation has been launched, police told TMZ.

Commenting on his passing, the actor’s family said in a statement to the media outlet: "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

Angus Cloud in a still from Fila's 2021 campaign, ‘Falling in Love Again’. Credits: Fila.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

While Cloud had become a much loved member of the cast for the popular Euphoria series, he had also made a name for himself in the fashion industry, appearing in the campaigns of notable brands and regularly attending fashion week shows, such as for the likes of Coach, Thom Browne and Amiri.

In February 2022, he was named an ambassador of Polo Ralph Lauren and Ralph Lauren fragrances, which ultimately saw him at the forefront of a youth-centric campaign celebrating the brand’s various scents.

He also starred in Fila’s 2021 ‘Falling in Love Again’ campaign alongside fellow actor Luke Wilson, for which he played the character Victor in a short film honouring the sportswear giant’s 110th anniversary.

Among his other notable contributions to the industry, Cloud was also a brand ambassador for Puma and had most recently released a collection in collaboration with Billionaire Boys Club via a partnership with Rockstar Energy Drink.