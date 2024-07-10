Ports 1961 names new design director

Milan-based luxury fashion brand Ports 1961 has promoted Francesco Bertolini to design director.

On Instagram, Ports 1961 said that Bertolini, who has worked for fashion houses including Salvatore Ferragamo, Zuhair Murad, Vionnet, and the Prada Group, will oversee the design direction of the brand.

Bertolini will present his first collection for the brand for spring/summer 2025 during Milan Fashion Week in September.

Commenting on his new role, Bertolini said on social media: “I am deeply honoured to lead the design at Ports 1961. I am pleased to contribute my vision to the progression of the brand, which has always embraced and supported my talent. Ports 1961’s dedication to innovation and modernity aligns with my fundamental values.”

The board of Ports 1961 added: “Since joining the company in 2019, Francesco has demonstrated his unique ability to reinterpret traditionally defined fabrics and silhouettes, perfectly aligning with the values of the brand.

“We are proud to see the growth of our in-house talent and we are confident that his vision will enhance and honour the history of our maison.”

Ports 1961 was founded in 1961 by Canadian entrepreneur Luke Tanabe.