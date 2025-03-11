Prada appoints Markus Hoogeveen as new Retail Director Central Europe

Prada has a new Retail Director for Central Europe.

The Italian fashion group has appointed Markus Hoogeveen to the role of Retail Director Central Europe, according to his profile on the career network LinkedIn. Hoogeveen has already held his new role since January.

For Hoogeveen, it is a return to Prada, as he already worked for the Italian group from 2015 to 2017. At that time, he held the role of Retail Dual Store Manager in Roermond, the Netherlands.

The change may come as a bit of a surprise, however, as the Retail Director only started in the same role at the French luxury label Celine in June. His role there has since been taken over by Dennis Fehrenbach , who now holds the title of Retail Director Central Europe. Before joining Celine, Hoogeveen worked for the French luxury brand Balenciaga for almost three years.

Before his time at Balenciaga, he also held various positions at the US group PVH, owner of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, at the Herzogenaurach-based sporting goods manufacturer Adidas and at the Swedish fast-fashion retailer H&M.