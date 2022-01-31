Prada appoints two ESG experts as non-exec board members

Italian luxury label Prada has appointed ESG experts Pamela Culpepper and Anna Maria Rugarli to its board of directors.

Pamela Culpepper is the co-founder of Have Her Back, a female-owned and led culture consultancy focused on advancing equity. She was also the chief human resources officer at exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, and held various leadership roles with PepsiCo.

Anna Maria Rugarli has more than 20 years of experience designing innovative programs in developing sustainability strategies. She spent 12 years at Nike, where she initiated and launched sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Prada said Culpepper and Rugarli were selected for their “proven professional background” in ESG, and in accordance with the brand’s Diversity Policy of the Board of Directors.

The appointments bring Prada’s total board members to 11, comprising five women and six men.

Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group head of CSR, said in a statement: “I am pleased to welcome to the Board Pamela Culpepper and Anna Maria Rugarli, professionals with an extensive knowledge in ESG topics and who held leadership positions in multinational companies.

“Their contribution will be crucial for the Board and for the deployment of Prada’s sustainability strategy. This decision will allow us to accelerate in several projects already in our pipeline.”