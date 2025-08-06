Prada group: Christopher Bugg is the new chief communication officer

Prada Group has a new appointment. The company has appointed a new chief communications officer, effective immediately. Christopher Bugg, as explained in a statement from the Milan-based company, will be responsible for overseeing the global communication strategies of Prada Group and its brands: Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s and Car Shoe.

Bugg will report to Lorenzo Bertelli, chief marketing officer and head of corporate social responsibility at Prada Group. Bugg joined the company in January 2020 as marketing and communications director of Prada Asia. A few months later, he was appointed group communications director. "Over the years, he has made a fundamental contribution to strengthening the positioning of the group and its brands," the statement specified.

Before joining Prada Group, Bugg was global digital communications director at Louis Vuitton in Paris. Previously, he worked in New York, where he held the role of global vice president of digital marketing for Calvin Klein. Bugg holds a degree in marketing and digital communications from the University of Evansville (US).

The company recently published its half-year results. The group closed the first six months with net revenues of 2.74 billion euros. This represents a 9 percent increase on the first half of 2025. Retail sales were 2.45 billion euros, up 10 percent year-on-year, with growth recorded in all geographical areas. For the Prada brand, retail sales were down 2 percent year-on-year. Miu Miu posted retail sales up 49 percent year-on-year.