Prada Group names new head of diversity, equity and inclusion

Malika Savell has been appointed as Prada North America's chief diversity, equity and inclusion Officer for Prada North America. She will help the luxury brand develop policies, strategies and programs to help ensure a diverse representation of cultures and perspectives at all levels of the company, and will report to Prada USA CEO, Marcelo Noschese.

Savell joins Prada from LVMH, where she was director of cultural diversity, partnerships and engagement since July 2019. Her experience and expertise in leading diversity initiatives will help Prada to further its mission.

“Malika is a dynamic, impact driven leader and I am excited to welcome her to Prada," stated Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada's group head of corporate social responsibility, in a press release. “She brings a wealth of exceptional skills and experiences to Prada and I, and the entire executive team, look forward to working alongside her to strengthen our culture and diversity and inclusion efforts within the company and throughout the fashion industry.”

In her new role with Prada, Savell will work closely with the company's Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council, as well as the creative and design teams to keep the company information on global social awareness around race, culture and politics.

"For over a century, Prada's visionary work has shaped the course of the fashion industry and continues to connect individuals and creatives worldwide through a shared appreciation of innovation, style, and quality,” Savell commented. “I'm honored to be part of a strong leadership team that supports our talented employees by enhancing the company culture and global influence to ensure that the Prada Group continues to reflect the diverse world we live in.”

Image: Prada Group