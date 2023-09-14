Prada Group taps new chief people officer

The Prada Group has named Rosa Santamaria Maurizio as its new chief people officer.

Maurizio most recently served as chief human resources officer at Italian luxury label Valentino.

Earlier in her career, she spent 14 years at American Express, serving as HR chief for the company’s businesses in Italy, Spain, Nordics, Netherlands, Belgium, and Turkey.

In her new position, she will “actively participate in the cultural and organizational change of Prada Group while ensuring the evolution of the Human Resources function”, the French luxury house said.

Maurizio will report directly to CEO Andrea Guerra.