Pradeep Chotai appointed Finance Director at Little Mistress

Little Mistress Group has announced the appointment of Pradeep Chotai, as its new Finance Director, reports Drapers.

The company said that Chotai, who would be joining the business on January 23, 2018, worked as UK finance and operations director for Tommy Hilfiger for a decade till 2013 and then served in the same role at PVH for next three years. He was earlier associated with Pepe Jeans for 12 years handling different roles within the finance department.

After Chotai left PVH in 2016, he worked as a consultant to various companies including Maison Blanc and Brand Machine Group.

Little Mistress Group, having brands such as Little Mistress, Girls on Film and Paper Dolls under its fold, recently reported a 134 percent jump in revenue from its website for the period between October 1 and December 31, 2017.

Picture:Little Mistress blog